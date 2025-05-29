Rodriguez (shoulder) is expected to start in a game at the Arizona Complex League on Friday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Rodriguez is coming off a 55-pitch simulated game last Saturday and will get a chance to build upon that Friday in the ACL. The left-hander could rejoin the Diamondbacks rotation in time for next week's road series in Atlanta, although the team has not confirmed if additional starts (if any) may be required. That will likely be determined following Friday's outing.