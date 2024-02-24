Watch Now:

Rodriguez threw live batting practice on a back field Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

An initial plan to have Rodriguez start Friday's Cactus League opener was scrapped, because the left-hander wanted a more controlled environment. "He felt good enough and might have wanted [to throw] more pitches," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. There is no update on when Rodriguez will take the mound in a live setting.

