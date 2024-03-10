Rodriguez allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out four over four innings in Saturday's spring start against the Reds.

Rodriguez took the mound for a third time during Cactus League action and recorded his best results. The left-hander threw 55 pitches and told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that he felt about 80 percent of the regular-season version of himself. To get that extra 20 percent, Rodriguez wants to get his fastball velocity up. "I noticed today it was like 90-92 (mph), so like 100% is 91-94 (mph) ... but location-wise, I feel like it was 100%, the pitches were right where I wanted," Rodriguez said. The pitcher has allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 13 hits and four walks while striking out 10 over eight spring innings.