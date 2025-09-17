Rodriguez allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Rodriguez had logged three straight wins and quality starts before this poor showing. The Giants rallied for four runs in the first inning, and Wilmer Flores added a solo shot in the third, but the Diamondbacks had the game tied in the fifth to make it a no-decision for Rodriguez. The southpaw's recent improvements have partially made up for an up-and-down season -- he's posted a 5.12 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 132:56 K:BB through 142.1 innings over 27 starts. He's lined up to make his next start at home versus the Dodgers.