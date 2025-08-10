Rodriguez allowed five runs on six hits and five walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Saturday.

Rodriguez has allowed four or more runs in four of his last six outings. He's also walked multiple batters in five straight starts, though the five free passes he issued Saturday represented a season high. The southpaw is now at a 5.68 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 105:42 K:BB through 103 innings over 20 starts this season. Rodriguez is projected to make his next start in a rematch with the Rockies in Colorado.