Longoria (back) was activated from the injured list Monday.

Longoria began a rehab assignment last Thursday, and the Diamondbacks decided he was ready to rejoin the big club after appearing in three games over the last four days. Based on his usage earlier in the season it's unlikely he will play every day, but with an .803 OPS and all kinds of Diamondbacks manning the hot corner in during his absence, Longoria should jump right back into the mix.