Longoria was away from camp on Wednesday due to illness, Nick Piecoro of the AZ Central reports.

There's no timetable for when Longoria will be back, but it doesn't sound like something that will carry over into the regular season. The 37-year-old third baseman joined the Diamondbacks over the winter after slashing .244/.315/.451 with 14 homers over 89 games for the Giants in 2022.