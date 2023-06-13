Longoria went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 9-8 win over Philadelphia.

Longoria knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning then gave Arizona needed cushion in the sixth with a three-run home run. It was the seventh home run in the last 19 games for the 37-year-old veteran, who's slugging like a rookie again. For the season, Longoria is slugging .538, which would rank 12th in MLB if he qualified. And therein lies the issue for Longoria -- playing time. He has just 116 plate appearances over the team's 66 games.