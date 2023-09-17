Longoria entered as a pinch hitter, walked and scored a run in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Cubs.

Longoria pinch hit for Alek Thomas in the bottom of the 13th inning and eventually made it to second base, from where he raced home on a Gabriel Moreno single to score the game-winning run. Longoria adjusted his slide at the last moment to avoid the catcher's tag. It was a rare highlight of the third baseman's recent performance. Longoria is 7-for-43 over 16 games since returning from a back injury in August, and Saturday's run is only one he's scored during that stretch.