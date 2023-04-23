Longoria went 0-for-2 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Padres.
Longoria had not played the previous three games before being used as a pinch hitter and finishing out the final two innings at third base Saturday. Josh Rojas usually starts at the hot corner against right-handers, leaving Longoria on the short-side of a platoon. That's a reality for the 37-year-old Longoria, who's had fewer than 300 plate appearances the last two full seasons.
