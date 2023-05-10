Longoria went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Marlins.

Longoria came up a triple shy of the cycle, but he hasn't hit a three-bagger since 2020, so he was never much of a threat for the feat. The homer was Longoria's second in his last six games and his fourth of the season. The 37-year-old raised his slash line to .229/.276/.443 with seven RBI, 10 runs scored and three doubles through 76 plate appearances this season. He continues to be a short-side platoon option at third base and designated hitter.