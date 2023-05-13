Longoria went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-5 win over San Francisco.
Longoria got the start against a righty and made manager Torey Lovullo look smart when he snuck a ball just inside the left-field foul pole for his fifth homer of the season and second this week. Playing mostly against lefties, the 37-year-old Longoria hasn't been able to get into a groove at the dish and is batting just .227 (17-for-75). On a positive note, eight of his 17 hits are extra-base knocks.
