Longoria went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-5 win over San Francisco.

Longoria got the start against a righty and made manager Torey Lovullo look smart when he snuck a ball just inside the left-field foul pole for his fifth homer of the season and second this week. Playing mostly against lefties, the 37-year-old Longoria hasn't been able to get into a groove at the dish and is batting just .227 (17-for-75). On a positive note, eight of his 17 hits are extra-base knocks.

More News