Longoria started at designated hitter and went 0-for-5 in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Rockies.
Longoria has just one hit over the late 21 at-bats, lowering his season average to .208. He could be in danger of losing plate appearances to Emmanuel Rivera, who started at third base and had three hits Saturday.
