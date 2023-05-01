Longoria went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 12-4 loss to Colorado.
Longoria finally broke out of his slump, hitting his first home run since April 7 while also receiving his first walk since April 14. In his last six appearances leading up to Sunday's contest, Longoria was 1-for-20 (.050) at the plate without a single run scored. Considering his struggles with the bat, his minuscule role platooning with Josh Rojas and the ascension of Emmanuel Rivera, it's difficult to see Longoria etching out a fantasy-relevant role this season.
