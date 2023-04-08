Longoria went 3-for-3 with a double, homer and two runs scored in Friday's victory over the Dodgers. He also walked.

Longoria continues to rake in the early part of the season, and the veteran tied the game at 3-3 with a solo blast off Clayton Kershaw in the sixth. In his first year with the Diamondbacks the third baseman has gone deep twice over his first five contests while slashing an impressive .427/.467/1.000 in 14 at-bats.