Longoria went 3-for-3 with a double, homer and two runs scored in Friday's victory over the Dodgers. He also walked.
Longoria continues to rake in the early part of the season, and the veteran tied the game at 3-3 with a solo blast off Clayton Kershaw in the sixth. In his first year with the Diamondbacks the third baseman has gone deep twice over his first five contests while slashing an impressive .427/.467/1.000 in 14 at-bats.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Hits first dinger of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: On bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Sitting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Launches first spring homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Back at camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Away from camp with illness•