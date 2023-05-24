Longoria went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies.
Longoria extended Arizona's lead to 5-0 with a two-run, 422-foot shot off Ranger Suarez in the third inning. It's Longoria's sixth homer of the year and his third in his last seven games. Still, the 37-year-old veteran doesn't offer much in the way of fantasy value at this point while filling in the short side of a platoon. He's now slashing .221/.269/.477 with 13 runs scored and 10 RBI through 93 plate appearances.
