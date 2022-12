Longoria (thumb) agreed to a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Despite being one of the older players in the game, Longoria still managed to put together a respectable 2022 campaign. He slashed .244/.315/.451 through 298 plate appearances with San Francisco, with a few IL stints mixed in throughout the season. He will likely split time at third base with Josh Rojas and get the nod to start whenever the D-backs face a lefty on the mound.