Longoria started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles.

Longoria was a late addition to the lineup after Tommy Pham (finger) was scratched. It's unclear if Pham's swollen pinky finger will keep him sidelined for Monday's series opener against Colorado. Longoria is 4-for-21 with three walks, one RBI and eight strikeouts over eight games since returning from the injured list.