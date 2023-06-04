Longoria went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.
Longoria got Arizona on the board in the fifth inning with a blast off Spencer Strider. This was Longoria's fifth homer over his last 11 games, but that span dates back to May 9 as he remains in a part-time role. The veteran is batting just .216 on the year, but he's added a .505 slugging percentage, eight homers, four doubles, 13 RBI and 15 runs scored through 104 plate appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Provides power in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Homers Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Goes deep in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Goes deep in three-hit effort•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Hits first homer in three weeks•
-
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Going through rough patch•