Longoria started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Longoria started for the fourth time in the last five games and has experienced an uptick in playing time since Arizona demoted Josh Rojas to Triple-A Reno. For a time, it looked like Emmanuel Rivera moved ahead of him on the depth chart, but the 37-year-old Longoria has been one of the team's hottest hitters of late, posting a 1.178 OPS since June 12.