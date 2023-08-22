Longoria served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Longoria was activated from the injured list earlier in the day and found a spot in the lineup against a left-hander. The third base position has changed since the last time Longoria was active. Gone is Emmanuel Rivera and in is Jace Peterson and Buddy Kennedy, who started at the hot corner Monday. The lefty-swinging Peterson has been getting most of the work, as manager Torey Lovullo likes to platoon the position.