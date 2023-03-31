site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria: Sitting Friday
Longoria isn't in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
Longoria will take a seat Friday after starting the season with an 0-for-3 performance Thursday. Josh Rojas will take over in the hot corner and bat in the leadoff spot.
