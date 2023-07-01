Longoria is not in Saturday's lineup against the Angels.
Longoria had started four of the team's last five games and has a three-game hitting streak. However, he'll hit the bench Saturday, with Kyle Lewis entering the lineup while hitting second and serving as the designated hitter.
