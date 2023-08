Longoria (back) returned to Arizona on Thursday for more treatment, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Longoria traveled with the team to San Francisco, suggesting a return in the minimum 10-day requirement on the injured list, but woke up Wednesday feeling stiff and was sent back to Arizona. The 37-year-old Longoria could still return at the 10-day minimum, but back issues are notoriously difficult to predict.