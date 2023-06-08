Longoria went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Washington.

Longoria notched a pair of run-scoring doubles. He finished off the scoring in the Diamondbacks' three-run first inning then extended the lead to 4-2 in the seventh. The part-time role appears to suit the 37-year-old, who is normally in the starting nine against left-handers. Fourteen of his 23 hits are extra-base knocks, leading to a .295 ISO.