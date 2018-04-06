Diamondbacks' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Designated for assignment
Hazelbaker was designated for assignment by Arizona on Friday.
In a corresponding move, the club claimed Troy Scribner off waivers and added him to the 40-man roster. Hazelbaker will remain with Triple-A Reno unless claimed off waivers by another organization in the coming days.
