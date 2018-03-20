Hazelbaker was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old had a tough spring at the plate, batting just .133 in 30 at-bats. He did walk as many times as he struck out (9:9 K:BB) and swiped two bases, but the presence of Jarrod Dyson and Yasmany Tomas as reserve outfielders ultimately made Hazelbaker a roster redundancy. He'll head back to the minors to act as organizational depth, but he could return to Arizona if an injury strikes the big-league outfield.