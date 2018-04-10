Rays' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Dealt to Rays
Hazelbaker was traded to the Rays for cash considerations Tuesday.
The veteran outfielder is on the move after being designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on April 6. Hazelbaker was an effective bat off the bench last season when he slashed .346/.443/.577 over a small 52 at-bat sample. He'll be assigned to Triple-A Durham for starters, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Hazelbaker will be a viable option to join the Rays later in the season should they need extra outfield help.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Designated for assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Sent back to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Drives in four Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Records two hits in rare start•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Brought back to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Sent back to minors•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...