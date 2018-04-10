Hazelbaker was traded to the Rays for cash considerations Tuesday.

The veteran outfielder is on the move after being designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on April 6. Hazelbaker was an effective bat off the bench last season when he slashed .346/.443/.577 over a small 52 at-bat sample. He'll be assigned to Triple-A Durham for starters, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Hazelbaker will be a viable option to join the Rays later in the season should they need extra outfield help.