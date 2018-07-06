Rays' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Designated for assignment
Hazelbaker was designated for assignment Friday.
Hazelbaker was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for the addition of Adam Kolarek. The 30-year-old hasn't played in the big leagues this season and has a miserable .189/.279/.368 line for Triple-A Durham. He's unlikely to be a desirable asset on the waiver wire.
