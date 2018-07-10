Rays' Jeremy Hazelbaker: Outrighted to Triple-A
Hazelbaker was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Monday.
Hazelbaker will stick around in the Tampa Bay organization after going unclaimed off waivers over the weekend. The 30-year-old outfielder hasn't seen any action in the big leagues this season and is hitting .190/.278/.366 across 230 plate appearances at the Triple-A level.
