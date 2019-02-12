Jeremy Hazelbaker: Continuing career abroad
Hazelbaker finalized a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Kia Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization in November, Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News Agency reports.
Hazelbaker's contract, which also includes a $200,000 signing bonus, is likely far more lucrative than what he would have been able to fetch had he elected to continue his playing career in North America. The center fielder spent the 2018 season at the Triple-A level in the Arizona, Minnesota and Tampa Bay organizations, batting a combined .204 with 11 home runs in 98 games.
