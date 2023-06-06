Robinson is 8-for-26 (.308) with a double, home run, two BRI, three runs and four steals through six games at Single-A Visalia.

The 22-year-old Robinson is playing organized baseball again after missing the last three-and-a-half years due to legal issues. He was a Top 100 prospect back in 2019, and the Diamondbacks believe the pieces are still there, according to Sam Dykstra of MLB.com. Specifically, those pieces are raw power, above-average speed and a strong arm.