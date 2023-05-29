Arizona reinstated Robinson (hamstring) from the restricted list Monday and optioned him to Single-A Visalia.

Robinson hasn't played in affiliated ball since 2019 after pleading guilty in August 2021 to assaulting a law officer in April 2020. He recently completed an 18-month probationary period without incident and has also apparently recovered from a recent hamstring injury that prompted the Diamondbacks to delay his activation a few weeks. Robinson had been viewed as a top-100 prospect in the past and is still just 22 years old, but he'll need to re-establish himself in the lower minors in light of the extensive time he missed over the last few seasons.

