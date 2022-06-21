Robinson is no longer getting regular at-bats and innings in the field after extended spring training ended two weeks ago, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Robinson was unable to join players at short-season affiliates following the end of extended spring training due to lingering legal issues that date back more than two years. The native of the Bahamas has been unable to secure a proper work visa that would allow him to play. There are two paths to getting back on the field in the minors. The first would be for Robinson's felony to be dropped to a misdemeanor, which is expected to occur when the 18-month probation, levied in August 2021, ends. That probation could be reduced, but it has not yet and there's no guarantee it will be. The second path is for him to gain U.S. citizenship. Since his felony assault charge with a law enforcement officer in April 2020, Robinson got married, applied for citizenship and is waiting on that process.