Davidson's contract was selected by the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Davidson has gotten off to a hot start at Triple-A Reno this year, hitting .386/.471/.955 with eight home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs in 11 games. He hit just .163 in 22 appearances with the Reds last year, but he'll be rewarded with a spot on Arizona's 40-man roster and is a candidate to get some playing time since the team has struggled offensively early in the season.

More News