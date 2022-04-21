Davidson's contract was selected by the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Davidson has gotten off to a hot start at Triple-A Reno this year, hitting .386/.471/.955 with eight home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs in 11 games. He hit just .163 in 22 appearances with the Reds last year, but he'll be rewarded with a spot on Arizona's 40-man roster and is a candidate to get some playing time since the team has struggled offensively early in the season.
