Davidson started at third base and went 0-for-3 with two walks in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Davidson, who homered in first game up with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, got a second consecutive start, both against left-handers. Third base has been one of many Achilles' heels in the order with Davidson being the fourth body to start there. The plan in spring training had been for Josh Rojas (oblique) to start there, and the team has begun to give prospect Geraldo Perdomo practice reps at the hot corner. Davidson's at-bats will diminish when Rojas is back and/or Perdomo is deemed ready to handle the position that he's never played as a professional.