Davidson started at third base and went 0-for-3 with two walks in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Mets.
Davidson, who homered in first game up with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, got a second consecutive start, both against left-handers. Third base has been one of many Achilles' heels in the order with Davidson being the fourth body to start there. The plan in spring training had been for Josh Rojas (oblique) to start there, and the team has begun to give prospect Geraldo Perdomo practice reps at the hot corner. Davidson's at-bats will diminish when Rojas is back and/or Perdomo is deemed ready to handle the position that he's never played as a professional.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Homers in first game up•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Contract selected by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Won't crack Opening Day roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Signs minors deal with Arizona•
-
Dodgers' Matt Davidson: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Dodgers' Matt Davidson: Expects to pitch in exhibition game•