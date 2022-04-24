Davidson was not in the starting lineup Saturday against a right-hander.
The righty-hitting Davidson made two consecutive starts at third base after his contract was selected Thursday, but those came against lefties. He homered in first at-bat Thursday and is 0-for-6 with two walks since. He's expected to share third base with switch-hitting Sergio Alcantara for now, although the Diamondbacks are exposing shortstop prospect Geraldo Perdomo to the hot corner in practice.
