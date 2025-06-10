Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Another scoreless start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelly allowed four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Monday.
Kelly logged his third scoreless outing of the season, all of which have come in his last five starts. It hasn't been a stretch of consistency, as he allowed a total of 10 runs (eight earned) over 11 innings in the other two starts in that span. Kelly is still looking like one of the more reliable pitchers in the majors this year with a 3.18 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 79:21 K:BB over 82 innings through 14 starts. The 36-year-old is penciled in for a weekend start at home versus the Padres.
