Kelly said after Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Padres that he was lifted early from his start after experiencing right calf discomfort, but he doesn't believe it will be anything worrisome moving forward, ArizonaSports.com reports.

Kelly has had multiple starts cut short in recent seasons due to leg cramping, and he appears to have run into a similar issue Tuesday. Though Kelly said he was "willing and able" to return to the mound for the bottom of the eighth after he felt some discomfort in his calf on two pitches in the seventh, the Diamondbacks ultimately decided to err on the side of caution and lift him early in a one-run game. Kelly dropped to 7-5 on the season while taking the loss, but he emerged with his fifth quality start in his last seven outings, as he allowed just one run on four hits and no walks while striking out four over seven innings and 77 pitches. Manager Torey Lovullo echoed Kelly's comments about his early exit being precautionary in nature, as the skipper said that there is "zero chance" the calf will be an issue for the right-hander moving forward, according to Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com. Kelly tentatively lines up to start the Diamondbacks' final game before the All-Star break Sunday in Anaheim versus the Angels.