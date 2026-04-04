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Kelly (back) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two over five scoreless innings for Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Kelly made his first -- and perhaps only -- rehab start Friday and threw 72 pitches (40 strikes). That puts him in range to be activated next week. If Arizona chooses to bring him back, Kelly's five-day schedule lines him up to pitch next Wednesday against the Yankees in New York.

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