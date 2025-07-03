Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Decent in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelly didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against San Francisco, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings.
Kelly got off to a rough start, allowing a solo homer, a triple and a walk as part of a two-run first inning for the Giants. While he settled in afterward and logged his fourth quality start in six outings, he notched his fewest strikeouts since May 2 and snapped a streak of five straight starts with at least seven Ks. On the year, Kelly owns a 3.55 ERA across 104 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start in San Diego.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Handed fourth loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Gives up four runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Another scoreless start•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Rebounds with seven shutout innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Early struggles in no-decision•