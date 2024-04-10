Kelly (2-0) got the win over the Rockies on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out four.

Five of the six hits allowed by Kelly went for singles, as he was able to keep the damage against him to a minimum in a ballpark where baseballs tend to travel far. It was his first outing of the year with multiple walks but that's now three quality starts in as many tries for Kelly who now owns a 2.29 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB in 19.2 innings. He tentatively lines up for a start against the Cubs his next time out.