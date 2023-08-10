Kelly was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what exactly is wrong with Kelly, but the D-backs' trainer saw something he didn't like in Kelly's delivery. More information should come relatively soon, but fantasy managers should consider Kelly day-to-day for now. The 34-year-old righty has already missed a month of the season due to a blood clot in his right calf.