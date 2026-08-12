Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Falls to Colorado

Kelly (8-10) took the loss Wednesday against the Rockies, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out two.

Four of the runs charged to Kelly came in the fourth inning, capped by a Brett Sullivan three-run homer. He'd later give up a two-run blast to Zac Veen in the fourth. While the long ball hurt Kelly earlier this season, he'd been doing a better job of keeping the ball in the park coming into Wednesday's outing -- he allowed just one homer over 16.1 innings in his previous three starts. Kelly's ERA now sits at 5.11 through 22 starts (125 innings) this season with a 1.48 WHIP and 82:53 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back his next time out, currently slated to come on the road against the Red Sox.