Kelly (9-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and two walks over five innings against the Giants. He struck out two.

The Giants got to Kelly in a hurry Saturday, beginning with a leadoff double from LaMonte Wade Jr. to open the bottom of the first which would lead to two runs being scored in the inning. The right-hander's struggles continued throughout the contest as he surrendered another run in the third, two more in the fifth and then a two-run shot in the sixth to put Arizona down 7-5. Kelly had an especially hard time with the placement of his four-seamer on the afternoon, which led to him allowing a season-high seven runs (five earned) while fanning out just two batters, marking his season low in the strikeout category. He'll look to bounce back when the Diamondbacks travel to take on the Angels next week.