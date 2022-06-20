Kelly (6-4) earned the win Sunday over the Twins. He allowed one run on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Kelly got into trouble in the first inning, giving up a run when Carlos Correa grounded into a double play. That ended up being the only damage on Kelly's line, as he settled in after that and completed seven innings for the third time in 14 starts. The strong outing trimmed his ERA to 3.46 with a 1.29 WHIP and 66:29 K:BB across 78 innings overall. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Tigers next weekend.