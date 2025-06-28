Kelly (7-4) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over five-plus innings, taking the loss versus the Marlins on Friday.

Kelly was let down by his defense in the fifth inning and then removed after giving up a solo home run to Kyle Stowers to lead off the sixth. Kelly has allowed 12 runs (nine earned) across 16 innings over his last three starts after opening June with 13 scoreless frames. He also dialed up at least seven strikeouts in each of his five outings this month, providing consistency in that area even when there were some mildly crooked numbers on his line. The right-hander now has a 3.49 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 100:26 K:BB through 98 innings over 17 starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Giants next week.