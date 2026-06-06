Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Hit hard in loss

Kelly (5-4) allowed seven runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out four over five innings to take the losses versus the Nationals on Friday.

Kelly had a strong May, but his first start in June was a dud. He allowed three home runs, which accounted for four of the seven runs on his line in his first loss since May 3 versus the Cubs. Kelly is now at a 5.71 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 37:25 K:BB through 58.1 innings over 10 starts this season. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Marlins.