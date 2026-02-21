default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Kelly will no longer throw live BP Saturday because of mid-back tightness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly is battling back tightness and won't throw his previously scheduled live BP session. The veteran right-hander will undergo further testing in the next 24 hours, at which point a status update will likely be provided. Kelly has already been named the Diamondbacks' Opening Day starter.

More News