Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Live BP cancelled due to back issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelly will no longer throw live BP Saturday because of mid-back tightness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Kelly is battling back tightness and won't throw his previously scheduled live BP session. The veteran right-hander will undergo further testing in the next 24 hours, at which point a status update will likely be provided. Kelly has already been named the Diamondbacks' Opening Day starter.
