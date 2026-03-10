Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Making Cactus League debut Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelly (back) will make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Royals, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Kelly has been behind schedule after coming down with mid-back tightness in late February. The Diamondbacks have already ruled the right-hander out for Opening Day, but Kelly has a good chance to avoid the injured list and make a start in the second series of the season.
